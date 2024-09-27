Dec 9 hearing of prosecution’s application for joint trial of seven charges against Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court today fixed Dec 9 and 10 to hear the prosecution’s application for the four charges of using position and three charges of receiving money from illegal activities facing former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be heard together.

Judge Azura Alwi set the date during the mention of the case which was also attended by Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin and lawyers Amer Hamzah Arshad and Datuk Seri K. Kumaraendran, representing Muhyiddin.

Earlier, Wan Shaharuddin told the court that all seven charges facing Muhyiddin need to be tried together as they are related.

Amer Hamzah then said that on the same day, the court would also hear the defence’s application to strike out the prosecution’s application for the seven cases to be tried together.

At the same proceeding, Wan Shaharuddin also requested the court to set the trial dates, but Amer Hamzah objected to it, saying that he had to discuss the matter with the lead counsel, Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik.

Judge Azura then set Oct 3 for the parties to inform about the trial date. She also said that on the same day (Oct 3), the court will also hear Muhyiddin’s application for the temporary release of his passport.

Last Sept 11, the Court of Appeal dismissed Muhyiddin’s application to review the decision of its previous panel in reinstating the four power abuse charges involving RM232.5 million against him.

Muhyiddin, 77, as the prime minister (at the time) and President of Bersatu, was charged with using his position to obtain RM232.5 million in bribes from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd and Mamfor Sdn Bhd and Datuk Azman Yusoff for his political party.

He was charged with committing the offence at the Prime Minister’s Office, Bangunan Perdana Putra, Federal Government Administration Centre in Putrajaya between March 1, 2020 and Aug 20, 2021.

The Bersatu president also faces two charges of receiving money from illegal activities amounting to RM195 million from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd which was deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account.

The offence was committed at CIMB Bank Menara KL Branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral between Feb 25 and July 16, 2021 and between Feb 8 and July 8, 2022.

Muhyiddin was also charged in the Sessions Court in Shah Alam on March 13 last year with receiving money from illegal activities amounting to RM5 million and the case was transferred to the Sessions Court here to be tried together.