Decision of Dewan Rakyat speaker transparent, according to constitution - Zahid

KUALA NERUS: The decision of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul to maintain the position of the six Members of Parliament of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) was made transparently and in accordance with Article 49A of the Federal Constitution.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the claim that the decision was made because the Unity Government was afraid of facing defeat if the by-elections were held was not true because UMNO was always ready to contest in the area.

“The six seats are UMNO seats and if they are vacant, UMNO will contest. In politics, we cannot be afraid...,”

“... we leave it to any party to bring this issue to court. But the power of the speaker is clear where it is enshrined in the (Constitution) as mentioned by him,“ he told reporters after officiating the Kuala Nerus UMNO division delegates meeting here today.

Recently, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin confirmed that the party received a letter from Johari on July 9 stating that there are no vacancies under Article 49A of the Federal Constitution for the six parliamentary seats of former Bersatu members who expressed support for the Prime Minister.

The six Members of Parliament in the issue are Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang); Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan); Zahari Kechik (Jeli) ; Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang); Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar); and Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang).