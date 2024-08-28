‘Deepfake’ scams mimicking friends’ voices on the rise - CCID

PETALING JAYA: Fraud schemes using ‘deepfake’ technology are evolving, with syndicates now mimicking the voices of victims’ acquaintances.

The latest modus operandi has successfully tricked victims, resulting in losses of tens of thousands of ringgit, Harian Metro reported.

The syndicates contact victims using different phone numbers and impersonate their acquaintances by mimicking their voices using ‘deepfake’ technology.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf noted that scams involving impersonation of friends are becoming increasingly common.

“Based on records, since January 2024, a total of 454 such cases, involving losses amounting to RM2.72 million, have been investigated,” he was quoted as saying.

“Typically, the scam involves sending WhatsApp messages while impersonating a victim’s acquaintance, claiming to be in trouble and asking to borrow money.

“The victims are then instructed to transfer money to a designated mule account,” he said.

He shared that a police report was received in Kuala Terengganu regarding a scam where a 63-year-old victim was targeted by a voice mimicking their acquaintance.

“In this case, the victim, who works as a travel agent, was deceived after being contacted by an unknown number, claiming to be their friend.

“Because the caller’s voice sounded just like their acquaintance, the victim agreed to lend RM49,800, which was transferred to the provided account,” he said.

He added that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) suspects that ‘deepfake’ technology was used in this case to mimic the victim’s friend’s voice.

Further investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code is ongoing.

He also mentioned that two more police reports were received on August 23 in Kuala Lumpur and Penang, involving the same modus operandi, with losses of RM3,000 and RM4,800.

“We advise the public to avoid falling victim to this scam.

“Don’t trust what is shown or what you hear. Always verify by contacting your acquaintances using the saved number,” he advised.