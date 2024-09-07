Dengue cases up, five deaths reported in ME26 - Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue fever cases rose to 2,788 in the 26th Epidemiological Week (ME26) from June 23 to June 29, compared to 2,438 cases the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said five deaths due to complications from dengue fever were also recorded during the period.

He said the cumulative number of dengue cases reported up to ME26 was 75,263 cases compared to 59,057 for the same period in 2023.

“There were 60 deaths due to dengue fever complications reported compared with 40 fatalities in the same period last year,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said there were 78 hotspots reported in ME26, slightly down from 81 in the previous week.

Of these, 61 were in Selangor, five in Perak, four in Kedah, three in Negeri Sembilan, two in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, and one each in Sarawak and Penang.

Three chikungunya cases were recorded in ME26, bringing the cumulative total to 41 cases.

As for Zika surveillance, he said 1,282 blood samples and seven urine samples were screened, and all results were negative.