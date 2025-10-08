Kuantan MRSM shifts to home learning after 114 influenza cases

KUANTAN: Kuantan MARA Junior Science College has implemented home-based teaching and learning for all students until October 22 following an influenza outbreak.

Pahang Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Razali Kassim confirmed 114 cases have been recorded since Sunday.

He noted that none of the affected students required hospitalisation despite the significant number of infections.

The outbreak is suspected to have originated from students returning after the school holidays from September 13 to 21.

Infection spread rapidly through daily activities including congregational prayers, dining in the hall, and classroom learning sessions.

Only 114 Form Four students remain on campus to sit for examinations under school and health office supervision.

Control measures include isolating symptomatic students at home until full recovery and conducting daily case monitoring.

School authorities are advising all students and staff to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms develop.

Ongoing monitoring continues to ensure complete containment of the influenza outbreak.

The college administration remains committed to maintaining educational continuity while prioritising student health and safety. – Bernama