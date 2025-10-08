Parliament focuses on country’s fiscal health, school bullying today

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s fiscal position, following the implementation of various cash aid schemes and subsidy restructuring, will be among the highlights in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order of the Meeting on the official Parliament website, the matter will be raised in a question by Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) to the Finance Minister, asking whether the country is at risk of facing a larger fiscal deficit.

Meanwhile, Dr Halimah Ali (PH-Kapar) will ask the Education Minister to outline concrete government measures to address the increasingly concerning cases of bullying in schools and educational institutions, some of which have resulted in serious injuries and deaths.

She will also pose a question regarding the mechanisms for prevention, monitoring, early intervention, and strict action against both the perpetrators and administrative parties negligent in handling such cases.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Bandar Tun Razak) will request the Digital Minister to outline the strategic measures being implemented and planned to ensure the country’s cybersecurity, particularly in response to the rising cases of scams involving weaponised AI technology.

Meanwhile, Datuk Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu) will ask the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister to explain the system used at petrol stations nationwide, as well as the measures taken to ensure services at these stations are in line with the government’s targeted RON95 petrol subsidy and the associated costs.

Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham (PH-Beruas) will raise a question to the Education Minister whether the government is prepared to relax the one-year National Professional Qualification for Educational Leaders (NPQEL) course requirement prior to principal appointment to address the shortage of principals in government-aided secondary schools.

After the question-and-answer session, the sitting will continue with ministers’ winding-up speeches on the Motion for the Auditor General’s Report (LKAN) 3/2025 concerning the 2024 Federal Government Financial Statements.

Also scheduled are the second reading of the Hire-Purchase (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Private Agencies (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Urban Renewal Bill 2025, and the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024.

The Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament will run for 35 days, until Dec 4. - Bernama