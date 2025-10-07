Call for stronger cooperation to address urban crises

CYBERJAYA: Malaysia has urged stronger international and regional cooperation to confront the world’s mounting urban crises, from climate change and natural disasters to deepening socio-economic pressures.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said these challenges demand collective, coordinated responses across all levels of government, the private sector and civil society.

Speaking at the National Observance of World Habitat Day 2025 event, themed “Urban Crisis Response”, Nga said the theme could not be more timely as cities worldwide, including Malaysia, face rising floods, heatwaves and pollution.

“The question before us is not whether a crisis would occur, but how we prepare, respond and recover, together,” he said at the event in Cyberjaya yesterday.

He also said this year’s observance carries special significance as Malaysia marks its first World Habitat Day as UN-Habitat Assembly president, coinciding with its Asean Chairmanship.

“This convergence of regional and global leadership empowers Malaysia to help steer the course toward a more sustainable and equitable urban future.”

He added that Malaysia, through its UN-Habitat presidency, is advocating to mainstream the New Urban Agenda into the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change process to ensure sustainability commitments translate into concrete, measurable action at local levels.

Nga also underscored the role of local governments as first responders in crises such as floods and natural disasters, adding that they bear critical responsibility in maintaining access to housing, land and essential services.

“When floods strike or livelihoods are disrupted, it is the city councils, municipal authorities and district offices that act first, and act fastest.”

He said Malaysia’s rapid disaster response and smart city initiatives have shown the value of empowered local authorities, adding that access to resources, real-time data and community partnerships is key to building resilient towns and cities.

“Empowering local governments is essential to creating communities that could adapt and prepare for future crises.”

He called on all stakeholders from federal and local governments to private entities and citizens to work together to secure every Malaysian’s right to a safe home and a sustainable environment.

“Plans require action. Success would be measured not by promises, but by our implementation, our partnerships and our collective participation.”

Nga ended his speech with a quote from Nelson Mandela:

“It always seems impossible until it is done. So let us get it done, together.”