Netanyahu vows to return all Gaza hostages on October 7 anniversary

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza on the second anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack.

He stated that Israel is currently in fateful and decisive days of the conflict.

Netanyahu pledged to continue military action to achieve all of the war’s stated objectives.

These objectives include the return of all abductees and the elimination of Hamas’s rule in Gaza.

He also committed to ensuring that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel.

His statement was issued by his office as indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas began in Egypt.

The negotiations which started on Monday aim to find a way to end the ongoing Gaza war.

Netanyahu’s specific reference to eliminating Hamas’s rule appears to mark a shift from his recent statements.

He had previously spoken of destroying the Palestinian Islamist movement as a primary war goal. – AFP