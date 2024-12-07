Dewan Rakyat passes AG’s Report , three Bills in third week

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat sitting in the third week saw the motion of the Auditor General’s Report (LKAN) Series 2/2024 passed after being debated by 52 Members of Parliament and winding-up by 14 ministries.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reforms) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said who tabled the motion said the government takes seriously the issues raised in LKAN, and subsequently takes improvement and preventive measures to avoid the same weaknesses being raised again in the future.

Also passed were the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2024 and Evidence of Child Witness (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The Drug Dependents (Treatment and Rehabilitation) (Amendment) Bill 2024 which should have been decided after going through the debate process since last week, has been postponed and will be taken to the Special Select Committee on Health and the Special Select Committee on Security for further consideration.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail made the postponement motion after examining the views of Members of Parliament, as well as to ensure that the bill would be the best act when approved.

Among the bills presented for the first reading are the Evidence (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Oaths and Affirmations (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Sexual Offences Against Children (Amendment) Bill 2024 .

The Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Security Offences (Special Measures) (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency Bill 2024 and the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill 2024 was also presented for the first time.

In addition, yesterday’s Dewan Rakyat session was also chaotic when government and opposition MPs disagreed over the decision of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul not to vacate the seats of six former Bersatu MPs.

When giving advice on the matter, Johari insisted that he had studied all matters and he stood by the decision which was communicated through a letter to Bersatu Chief Whip who is also Beluran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee dated July 9.

The Second Meeting of the Third Term of the 15th Parliament will last for 15 days until July 18.