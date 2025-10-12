Kidslympic Games Malaysia to become annual event after strong response

THE Kidslympic Games Malaysia is being targeted to become an annual affair following enthusiastic response in efforts to produce new sports talents.

Kidslympic Malaysia co-founder Goh Liu Ying said the Games for children aged between five and twelve had attracted over three thousand participants for six sports events.

The sports events include athletics, football, basketball, volleyball, gymnastics and obstacle course.

Liu Ying confirmed there is an increase compared to last year when only about one thousand to two thousand children competed.

She attributed this increase to nationwide school visits informing them about the Games for children under twelve.

The former national shuttler spoke at Stadium Merdeka today about the running programmes introduced in several states.

She added that these running programmes helped increase children’s participation significantly.

Liu Ying noted that Selangor had the highest number of participants due to these running events.

She expressed hope for expanding running events to Sabah, Sarawak, Terengganu and Kelantan next year.

Youth and Sports Ministry Development Division secretary Amir Hamzah Awang Ghazali expressed support for the Games.

He hoped it would not be just a one-off programme but would always become a culture.

Amir Hamzah emphasised that such programmes should not be limited to associations but involve other parties too.

The Games earlier received a sixty thousand ringgit sports matching grant from the Youth and Sports Ministry. – Bernama