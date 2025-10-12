Malaysia’s thorough preparations for 2025 Thailand SEA Games on track

MALAYSIA’s preparations for the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand are being carried out thoroughly with various aspects being streamlined to ensure the athletes will be in prime condition for the December biennial Games.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said preparations are being coordinated by the National Sports Council while chef de mission Nurul Huda Abdullah is also visiting the athletes’ training camps to ensure everything is proceeding smoothly.

She confirmed that Nurul Huda is currently visiting training camps to ensure everything is in order with one chef de mission and two deputies assisting due to the large contingent of athletes.

“Our SEA Games preparations are thorough and now is the time when they the athletes must start to step it up ahead of the Games in December,“ she told reporters after officiating the 2025 Malaysian Indian Beliawanis Convention.

Hannah said an announcement on the contingent size and medal target for the Thailand SEA Games would be announced soon.

She also hopes that all national athletes will remain fit and stay injury-free ahead of the biennial Games.

“I hope all the athletes will be injury-free for our sportsmen and sportswomen the one thing I fear most for them is a serious injury,“ she said.

The December 9 to 20 Thailand SEA Games will be held in three provinces Bangkok Chonburi and Songkhla.

Regarding the convention Hannah said it served to open the way for young Indian women to delve into other fields including public service leadership and sports.

She expressed hope that the convention will be held again next year so that more areas can be covered such as domestic violence family issues children and youth development.

“From all these specific forums and sessions I hope next year when it’s time to take in civil servants there will be an increase in applications from Indian women,“ she said.

Over 500 young Indian women nationwide attended the convention organised by the Malaysian Indian Youth Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports aimed at empowering Indian youth through exposure to knowledge leadership skills and strategic networking. – Bernama