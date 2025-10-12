MCMC urges ethical reporting on Melaka sexual assault case

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has urged media to report ethically on the alleged sexual assault case involving secondary school students in Melaka.

MCMC specifically requested media avoid publishing sensational content that could disrupt investigations or cause emotional distress to the victim.

The commission reminded media practitioners not to disclose sensitive information that could lead to victim identification under Section 15 of the Child Act 2001.

Public distribution of related videos or materials through online platforms constitutes an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

MCMC confirmed it is treating reports about circulating video recordings of the alleged assault seriously.

The commission stated it is collaborating closely with police and service providers to remove problematic content from social media platforms.

Four male students scheduled to sit for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examinations next month were remanded for six days yesterday.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar confirmed the remand order against all four 17-year-old suspects was issued by the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court.

Media reports indicate the incident occurred around 2.50 pm on October 2 in a classroom at an Alor Gajah school.

Two suspects allegedly recorded the act on a mobile phone during the assault.

The case emerged after the victim’s mother received information from a schoolteacher about the circulating video.

The victim’s mother subsequently lodged a police report regarding the incident. – Bernama