Lecturer drowns in hotel swimming pool in Chukai

CHUKAI: A lecturer from Universiti Teknologi MARA’s Pahang branch drowned in a hotel swimming pool here yesterday.

Kemaman deputy police chief DSP Wan Muhamad Wan Ja’afar confirmed police received a public report about the incident around 7.10 pm.

Initial investigations revealed the victim Nur Hazwani Abd Halim had checked into the hotel at approximately 4 pm.

The 33-year-old Academy of Language Studies lecturer reportedly went swimming with her husband around 4.30 pm.

She was discovered drowned about one hour later according to police statements.

Wan Muhamad added that the victim’s remains were transported to Kemaman Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Nur Hazwani was the daughter of former Permaisuri assemblyman Datuk Abd Halim Jusoh. – Bernama