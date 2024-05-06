DID implements long-term action plan to address flooding in Kelantan - EXCO

KOTA BHARU: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has implemented a long-term action plan involving large-scale components that will produce a comprehensive impact in addressing floods in Kelantan involving the two main river basins, Sungai Kelantan and Sungai Golok.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Izani Husin said the solution is estimated to cost more than RM5.36 billion for the Sungai Kelantan Integrated River Basin Development (PLSB) and RM2.05 billion for Sungai Golok PLSB.

He added that through the implementation of this as a whole, it will be able to protect 215 kilometres (km) of flood-prone areas.

He said this in his reply to a question from Kamaruzaman Mohamad (PAS-Gual Periok) who wanted to know the DID long-term plan to address floods in the urban areas in Kelantan at the state assembly sitting at Kota Darulnaim Complex, here today.

He added that the Sungai Kelantan PLSB phase one is being implemented with a contract cost of RM699 million involving three main components including flood mitigation plan (RTB) and environmentally friendly drainage.

“Phase two, which is RTB Kota Bharu, and costing RM1.06 billion, involves the construction of flood diversions through Sungai Lubok Mulong and Sungai Seribong as well as repair work on Sungai Kelantan and floodwall along a 40 km stretch including land reclamation.

“As for phase three, the cost is estimated at RM3.6 billion involving the construction of the Lebir dam,” he said.

The flood management of Sungai Golok PLSB phase one is being implemented with a contract cost of RM656 million covering the construction of flood bunds, upgrading the right bund which is 19,839 km of Sungai Lemal-Lanchang in Pasir Mas and upgrading outlet gate in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat.

“The second phase of the Sungai Golok PLSB involves an allocation of RM879 million and the third phase allocation of RM512.66 million covering the construction of flood barriers in Sungai Meranti, Pasir Mas and the Rantau Panjang flood retention pond.

“Apart from that, DID has also implemented drainage projects to address ifloods including at the Ketereh Health Clinic and Ketereh Fire and Rescue Station; upgrade work of the drainage in front of Kok Lanas Health Clinic; Kampung Kota; behind Istana Negeri Kubang Kerian; Baruh Kadok to Pasar Batu 8 in Jalan Kuala Krai and Taman Wadi Iman in Kota Bharu,” he said.