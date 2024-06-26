Discussion on environmental issues should involve various parties to reach the people

SHAH ALAM: The discussion space on environmental issues should be implemented by various parties regardless of beliefs, expertise and religion as an effort to popularise the issue, especially to the general public.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the solution to environmental issues cannot be dealt with by one party alone because it requires awareness of the link to humans and the environment.

He said the approach of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) which brings discussion of the importance of protecting the environment in the form of Islamic religious views is something that should be followed by other parties.

“For me, the approach brought by UiTM and also the corporate partners is very relevant when we bring this discussion in the form of a religious point of view,“ he said while speaking at the closing of the Islamic International Conference on Green Sustainable Development (iGREENDEV 2024) here, today.

UiTM through the Academy of Contemporary Islamic Studies (ACIS) in collaboration with Nextgreen Global Sdn Bhd organised the conference attended by 500 participants, to raise the theme of integrating global values ??and innovation to harmonise with sustainable development goals (SDG) in addition to the launch of the Islamic Sustainable Development Goals (i-SDG) Centre .

The launch of the i-SDG Centre is also a step to empower the role of Islam as a catalyst to realize the goals and noble objectives of SDGs with many opportunities for research and scientific studies to be carried out to support the value.