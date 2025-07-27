Anwar urges PKR members to strive for change with sincerity

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) members to remain steadfast in their commitment to islah mastata’tum—striving for change to the best of their ability.

Speaking at a meeting with Federal Territories PKR members in Putrajaya, Anwar emphasised the importance of gradual yet persistent reform efforts.

“We may not achieve everything overnight, but we will advance the reform agenda step by step,“ he said in a Facebook post.

He highlighted the Federal Territories as a key stronghold for PKR but stressed that the party’s strength must be rooted in core values and grassroots engagement.

“Divisions must stay active through programmes that connect with people of all races, ages, and backgrounds,“ he added.

Addressing recent political developments, Anwar welcomed criticism while expressing disappointment over the lack of substantive issues raised by protesters.

“I thank those who gathered peacefully yesterday, though I was slightly disappointed that the only chant was ‘Turunkan Anwar.’

If the Opposition Leader wishes to table a no-confidence motion, let him. This is a democracy,“ he said.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the government’s imperfections but reiterated its commitment to improvement. “What is lacking, we will fix. What remains unresolved, we will address.

Reforms must be phased to ensure they are accepted and sustained,“ he said.

He cited the reduction of RON95 petrol prices for Malaysians as an example of bold yet rational policymaking.

“PKR must remain a forward-looking party—open to criticism, mature in action, and united in purpose. We are not perfect, but we are sincere.

That sincerity will drive us forward,“ Anwar concluded. – Bernama