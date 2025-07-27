MRSM declares holiday after historic rugby championship win

KUALA LUMPUR: Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM) boarding schools across the country will enjoy a holiday tomorrow following MRSM Balik Pulau’s historic win in the 2025 Super Schools Rugby Championship.

The announcement was made by MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki in a social media post, praising the team’s achievement.

“All MRSM nationwide will observe a holiday tomorrow (July 28, 2025) in conjunction with MRSM Balik Pulau’s victory in the 2025 Super Schools Rugby Championship. Congratulations to the MRSM BP Cougars,“ he said.

The BP Cougars secured a dramatic 14-13 win against Victoria Institution (VI) in the final held at Putrajaya Equestrian Park, marking the first time an MRSM team has won the prestigious tournament.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar also congratulated the team, highlighting their perseverance.

“After 10 years of competing, the Cougars have finally claimed the title. Well done MRSM Balik Pulau for bringing pride to your school and MARA,“ he said in a Facebook post. – Bernama