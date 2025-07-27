EU chief urges Zelensky to protect anti-graft bodies’ independence

BRUSSELS: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to maintain the independence of anti-corruption institutions, following recent tensions over Kyiv’s attempt to limit their authority.

Von der Leyen described her discussions with Zelensky as productive, acknowledging Ukraine’s progress toward European integration. “It must build on these solid foundations and preserve independent anti-corruption bodies, which are cornerstones of Ukraine’s rule of law,“ she stated in a post on X.

Last week, Ukraine’s parliament voted to strip two anti-corruption agencies of their autonomy, triggering widespread criticism. The EU labeled the decision a “serious step back,“ warning it could allow political interference in corruption cases. Von der Leyen personally sought explanations from Zelensky, marking a rare public rebuke from Brussels.

Facing protests in Kyiv, Zelensky reversed course, pledging new legislation to reinforce the agencies’ independence. The EU welcomed the move, reiterating its commitment to Ukraine’s anti-corruption reforms. “Ukraine can count on our support to deliver progress on its European path,“ von der Leyen affirmed. – AFP