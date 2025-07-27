Tabung Pahlawan raises RM2.18 mln for MAF veterans in 2025

ALOR GAJAH: The 2025 Tabung Pahlawan Campaign has successfully raised RM2.186 million as of July 24, demonstrating strong public support for the welfare of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans.

The initiative, launched in conjunction with Warriors’ Day, aims to provide financial aid and assistance to veterans nationwide.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari highlighted the introduction of a QR code donation campaign to simplify contributions and encourage wider participation.

“Malaysia has over 34 million people. If everyone donates at least RM1, the impact would be tremendous,“ he said during a high tea event with Melaka MAF veterans at Dataran Gangsa.

The event also honoured 120 veterans from Melaka, representing 22 associations, with contributions such as Cost of Living Aid, Higher Education Aid, Home Repair Assistance, and food baskets under the ‘Bakul Rahmah’ initiative.

Adly further noted that 151,000 MAF veterans have registered for the Veteran Digital Card, introduced in September 2024.

“The digital card eliminates the need for a physical card, providing easier access to health, welfare, and service information,“ he explained.

The Veterans’ Affairs Department (JHEV) continues to update the system to enhance service efficiency and modernise welfare management. – Bernama