Diverse ethnic cultures to be celebrated at 2024 National Day parade

PUTRAJAYA: Diverse traditional attire, culture, and dances from various ethnic groups in Malaysia will be showcased by the MADANI Malaysia Unity Contingent during this year’s National Day celebration on Aug 31.

The contingent’s chief coordinator, Khairulizam Othman, said 800 participants will don traditional attire complete with accessories, providing visitors with the opportunity to view these striking outfits.

He said the contingent will feature traditional performances, including those that are rarely seen, such as Jidur and Tetuang dances, alongside kompang performances, dragon and lion dances, Chinggay, Urumi drumming, as well as the Bhangra and Peacock dances.

“Our contingent’s parade will commence with a display of Malay dance and attire, followed by representations from the Chinese and Indian communities, along with ethnic groups from Peninsular Malaysia, and conclude with a showcase of Sabah and Sarawak ethnic tribes.

“We will also present ten warrior horses from the Bajau tribe,“ he told Bernama after observing the first day of rehearsals for the 2024 National Day celebration, today.

Khairulizam added that the public is welcome to take photos with the contingent participants at the end of the parade route at Dataran Masjid Putra.

“It’s rare for Malaysians to witness the full traditional attire of various ethnic groups in person, as these are not commonly seen on regular days. This could be a unique experience for visitors.

“Especially with the traditional costumes of the Orang Asli, Sabah, and Sarawak ethnicities, the Siamese, and the Baba Nyonya. This also serves as a symbol of unity for Malaysia’s multicultural society,“ he said.