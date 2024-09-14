Diverse traditional attire adds to vibrancy of ‘Keretapi Sarong’ event

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2024 ‘Keretapi Sarong’ Programme (KS 2024) today attracted more than 12,000 participants from various ethnic groups, representing the diverse ‘face of Malaysia’, with many proudly dressed in traditional attire and capturing the attention of the public especially international tourists.

In this eighth edition of the annual Keretapi Sarong event held in conjunction with Malaysia Day, the participants had earlier simultaneously boarded trains at nine RapidKL and Express Rail Link (ERL) stations in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor before gathering at their final destination, the Malaysia Tourism Centre (MaTiC) at Jalan Ampang here.

Also present were numerous influencers and local celebrities including Khairul Aming, Pinn Yang, Sabri Yunus and Angelina Tan.

The participants looked elegant in traditional wear such as kain pelekat, sarong, baju kurung, kebaya and sari. Some also wore the ethnic outfits of Sabah and Sarawak, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions of Malaysia.

The event was further enlivened by dance and musical performances, along with the recital of the Rukun Negara. There were also lion dance and kompang performances. The highlight of the event was the flash mob where participants danced to folk songs.

KS2024 programme director Shamsul Bahrin Zainuzzaman noted a significant increase in participants wearing traditional attire compared to previous years which, he said, symbolised unity and elevated Malaysia’s brand on both national and international stages.

The Keretapi Sarong event in the past took place on Malaysia Day itself.

“The main difference this year is that we are holding the event two days earlier to honour Maulidur Rasul, which falls on Sept 16th, coinciding with Malaysia Day,“ he told Bernama.

In addition to the main event in the Klang Valley, the Keretapi Sarong programme also took place simultaneously at selected locations nationwide including Johor Bahru, Kota Bharu, Ipoh, Bukit Mertajam and Alor Setar, as well as abroad in Paris, France, and Berlin, Germany.

Meanwhile, one of the participants Kamarulzaman Mahyudin, 31, said he went to the extent of renting a traditional outfit, known as Sinipak which is famous in the Kota Belud district of Sabah, from a boutique in Sri Rampai here.

“I understand that this traditional costume is worn by the Dusun people for grand ceremonies and important events like weddings. Although I’m originally from Bentong (Pahang), I chose this unique outfit as many of my friends and my brother-in-law and sister-in-law are from Sabah, and I wanted to express my pride as a Malaysian who embraces the country’s rich ethnic and cultural diversity,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Loo Mee Wan, from Bandar Utama, Selangor, who was there with 12 of her friends, said they were all senior citizens and thrilled to attend KS2024 in support of promoting Malaysia’s cultural diversity and heritage.

“We all decided to wear the traditional kebaya and travelled by train from Subang Jaya LRT station. We didn’t expect so many people to notice us and take pictures along the way,“ she said.

“It felt like being young again for a while, mingling with the younger generation, all beautifully dressed, polite and proud to showcase Malaysia’s unique image.”

Said social media influencer and entrepreneur Khairul Aming: “Here today, we can see people from all walks of life, regardless of age, race or religion, gathering together and wearing beautiful clothes. As a content creator, I feel it’s my responsibility to document and share the vibrancy of this tradition so that its positive message can reach more people.”