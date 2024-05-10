Do not tolerate corruption, power abuse - PM Anwar

TANJONG MALIM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged the public to continue to support the government in its fight against corruption and power abuse.

He said the government is resolute and will not tolerate individuals who siphon off billions of ringgit from the country’s revenue, whether it occurred in the past or recently.

“The firm stance against corruption and abuse of power is still being used as a political excuse. How unfortunate.

“Yes, they have contributed to the country... but everyone contributes, from the village head, the penghulu, to the imam. Does that give them the right to steal? Can an imam steal from the mosque because of his contributions? And for a finance minister—just because of his contributions, does that justify stealing?” said the Prime Minister.

He said at a lecture on “Za’ba Seabad Pemikir Kemiskinan” and the National Academic Day at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) here today.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang

Meanwhile, the prime minister challenged former leaders who amassed wealth by stealing from the nation’s coffers to return the money to the people and the country.

He said those involved should not merely talk about their supposed efforts to defend the nation when, in reality, they have not followed through.

“If it is true that the Malay leaders who looted the country’s wealth, who have billions of ringgit, are real fighters, my question is, how much do you have now? “...better, as a true fighter, hand over the money you stole to the people and the country,“ he said.

At the programme today, Anwar also delivered a keynote address with the title “Eliminating Poverty for the People’s Well-Being” before launching the National Academic Day and the “Guru Bangsa” campaign.

The prime minister also presented a posthumous award, the “Anugerah Akademia Negara Sepanjang Zaman” to Tan Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad (Za’ba).

The award was received by Za’ba’s granddaughter, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor.

Anwar also handed over funds approved for the MADANI Community Prosperity Programme (SejaTi MADANI) to five recipients and benefits of the People’s Welfare Insurance Scheme (SIKR) to four recipients.