Don’t go overboard in debating Blackrock issue, think of country’s interests - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Any polemics related to the BlackRock issue linked to the Israeli regime could affect Malaysia’s interests as a developing country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the July monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department here today, Anwar reminded everyone not to be ‘excessive’ in discussing the polemic of the BlackRock issue.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, explained that the presence of the giant investment company in Malaysia all this while had not hindered Malaysia’s stance in voicing out against the Israeli regime’s atrocities against the people of Gaza.

“History shows that compared to other countries, we (Malaysia) are among the clearest and firmest (in voicing out against Israel); don’t demand more than that. We are a developing country; look at our level of capability. Don’t let a strong desire to show off undermine the country’s interests. That is our principle in general.

“... and the cruelty Israel committed against Palestine is very clear; no one is disputing it. (But) if there is a company like Microsoft or Google showing sympathy towards Israel, we will oppose it. (However) do you think we should close all paths and cooperation with them?” he said.