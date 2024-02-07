DOSM flags three big occasions at peak of Mt Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) made a successful ascent to mark three big occasions by raising the flags of 2024 National Statistics Day, DOSM’s 75th Diamond Jubilee and 2024 Agricultural Census atop Mount Kinabalu recently.

A DOSM statement said the two-day climb was held in conjunction with the National Statistics Day Roadshow led by Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin accompanied by 19 officers from the department, with the mission arriving at the summit last Sunday.

“Our hike started on June 29 at about 9 am and reached the (midway) rest stop in Laban Rata at 3.30 pm. Continued the climb on June 30 at 2.30 am and reached the summit at 5.45 am. Socioeconomic statistics infographics and Sabah tourism satellite accounts were also exhibited at the summit.

“It is also an initiative to encourage more healthy activities in the great outdoors as well as to foster the spirit of resilience in facing various challenges in the climb, especially among adventurers between the ages of 24 and 50,” it said.

The statement said that the roadshow was an opening event to mark National Statistics Day 2024 which is celebrated on Oct 20 every year and the Diamond Jubilee anniversary of DOSM.

It was also a promotional activity for the implementation of the second phase of the 2024 Agricultural Census from July 7 to Oct 10 after the successful first phase carried out from Feb 13 to March 31.

Mount Kinabalu, or known as ‘Aki Nabalu’ by Sabahans, stands 4,095 metres above sea level, and is located in Ranau district in the interior of Sabah, 106 kilometres east of Kota Kinabalu.