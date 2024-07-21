Download ‘Price Catcher’ app to help KPDN address sudden price hikes - Fahmi

CYBERJAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has urged members of Komuniti MADANI to download the “Price Catcher” app to assist the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in addressing the issue of sudden price hikes.

He said that through the app, consumers can easily compare prices, and if they detect sudden increases in the prices of certain goods, Komuniti MADANI can inform the district information officers serving their respective communities.

“Inform us about the products available in your area and any difficulties so that we can collaborate with KPDN to resolve the issue of rising prices.

“This is among the functions and duties of us as Komuniti MADANI,” he said to nearly 2,000 Komuniti MADANI members during a session held in conjunction with the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 campaign here today.

Komuniti MADANI are groups of volunteers made up of all races. They are governed by the Information Department (JAPEN)

Developed by KPDN, the Price Catcher app displays the prices of 480 selected items in wet markets, hypermarkets, supermarkets, mini markets, and grocery stores that are monitored.

There are six categories of goods being monitored - fresh goods, dry goods, packaged items, milk and baby products, hygiene products and beverages.

Fahmi also hopes that Komuniti MADANI can play a more serious role in monitoring prices, especially after the public sector wage increase in December.

Komuniti MADANI was established in June last year and aims to enhance government communication effectiveness.

The National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 launch, which features a carnival concept, runs from 9 am to 4:30 pm today, with various programmes provided to foster patriotism among the people in preparation for National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2024.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the launch at 3 pm.