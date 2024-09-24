Dr Roland denies instilling fear about Pfizer vaccine

SEPANG: Dr Roland Victor, who is charged with making and initiating the transmission of offensive videos about the COVID-19 vaccine, today denied that he had instilled fear in Malaysians or discouraged anyone from taking the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine.

The 42-year-old founder of The KL Sky Clinic said that he has never prevented the public or viewers of his videos from opting for the vaccine.

“I have no intention of scaring anyone; however, it should be clear that medicines can be hazardous. If patients do not know how to use them correctly, it may result in danger,” he said.

He said this in response to a question from his lawyer, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal, during his defence trial before Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman at the Sessions Court here.

Ahmad Zaidi: Is there any part of the video where you advise the public or viewers against taking the Pfizer vaccine?

Dr. Roland: No.

Ahmad Zaidi: So what was your real intention in making the video?

Dr Roland: My intention in creating these videos is to provide health advice to the public, making it easier for them to understand medical knowledge.

“The video is intended to educate the community on the benefits and possible effects of vaccines prior to their vaccination,” he said, adding that every individual has the right to choose whether or not to be vaccinated.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Muhamad Amin appeared for the prosecution.

On March 21, Ahmad Fuad ordered Dr Roland to enter his defence on the charge after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against him.

On July 5, 2021, Dr Roland was charged with making and initiating the transmission of the offensive video with intent to annoy others using the Facebook profile page “The KL Sky Clinic” at 10.30 pm on Feb 7, 2021.

He was charged under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and can be punished under Section 233 (3) of the same act which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, and can be further fined RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

The trial will resume on Nov 4.