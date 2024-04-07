PETALING JAYA: A suspect behind the wheels of a Honda City carrying drugs worth more than RM10,000 rammed into several cars before fleeing the crime scene near Sunway Medical Centre, in Cheras on Wednesday.

A nine-second video showing the white sedan crashing into multiple cars at a traffic light junction, squeezing through two vehicles, leaving its front bumper behind, and speeding off through a red light has been circulating on social media.

According to New Straits Times, Kuala Lumpur police chief Dr Rusdi Mohd Isa stated that the incident took place around 9.40pm on Wednesday.

“Four vehicles were rammed from the back by a Honda City car near Sunway Medical Centre, Cheras.”

“The vehicles involved were a Perodua Bezza, Inokom Atos, Suzuki Swift, and Perodua Alza,“ he said.

According to him, the suspect stopped the car near the Sunway Medical Centre lobby and fled the scene after the incident.

“Police checked the vehicle and found four packets of methamphetamine, three Erimin 5 pills, two packets of ketamine, and seven ecstasy pills inside.

“The drugs are worth at least RM10,577. We seized the drugs together with three mobile phones and two access cards,“ he said.

Police have seized the Honda City and are searching for the driver to assist with further investigations.

Those with information are asked to contact the Cheras police hotline at 03-9284 5050 or 03-9284 5051, the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or go to the nearest police station.