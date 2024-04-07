Driving schools facing instructor shortage

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia faces a pressing shortage of driving instructors, a situation exacerbated by stringent quotas set by the Road Transport Department (RTD) and existing qualification requirements, said Road Safety Expert Association founder Jamil M. Aruf.

He said the shortage has resulted in extended waiting times, particularly in urban areas such as the Klang Valley, where candidates often wait three to five months for their training slots.

Jamil stressed the need for a policy revision to mitigate the shortage.

“RTD currently mandates one instructor per car, that ensures close supervision during one-on-one coaching. But this ratio is too restrictive.

“We suggest increasing it to one instructor for up to four cars. This adjustment could significantly reduce the backlog and waiting times for driving lessons,” he said.

Jamil explained the effectiveness of such a model by referencing defensive driving courses, in which one instructor typically oversees four cars during practical sessions.

“Adopting this approach could streamline training sessions and improve the overall efficiency of driving schools.”

According to Jamil, the RTD quota of one instructor per car or lorry and one instructor for up to five motorcycles needs revision to overcome the instructor shortage at driving institutes.

He said many driving instructors are nearing retirement age, and there is a lack of younger individuals entering the profession to replace them.

“This needs to be reviewed to overcome the shortage of instructors. With the existing constraints, the waiting time is longer.

“As a short-term measure, the best is (to allow) one instructor to four car or truck candidates while for motorcyclists, could be increased to six candidates.”

To address the shortage of instructors, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that starting July 1, individuals without the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) qualification could apply for the Driving School Instructors’ Certificate.

This temporary exemption, effective until Dec 31, aims to allow experienced drivers without an SPM certificate to become certified instructors.

“Many capable drivers are hindered by the SPM requirement, despite their potential to be excellent trainers,” he said.

He emphasised that while the exemption opens new opportunities, applicants must still complete all necessary course stages and pass the required exams to obtain a valid instructor certificate.

Loke said there are 255 driving institutes throughout the country that serve approximately 700,000 potential drivers annually and employ over 15,000 instructors and staff members.

While addressing concerns about the temporary nature of the SPM exemption, Loke said its effectiveness would be evaluated after six months, and an extension would be considered based on outcome and demand.

“This exemption targets the immediate shortage of driving instructors. We need approximately 2,500 new instructors annually to meet demand,” Loke said.

While Jamil lauded the move, he said even if individuals without the SPM qualification are allowed to become driving instructors, they will still need to complete all necessary training and pass the required exams.

“Additionally, the temporary nature of the exemption means that its long-term viability and impact are uncertain. Careful monitoring and evaluation are required to ensure it meets the intended goals without compromising the quality of driver education.”