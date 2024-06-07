Drug syndicate crippled following arrests, seizure of cannabis worth over RM20,000 in Sepang

SEPANG: The police have crippled a cannabis trafficking syndicate in the district following the arrest of two local men and the seizure of cannabis worth over RM25,000 here yesterday.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the two men, 23 and 29, were arrested at 4.35 pm yesterday in possession of 8,122.5 grams (g) of cannabis.

The police then raided a house in Cyberjaya and Dengkil in Selangor and discovered cannabis hidden on the premises.

“One suspect works as an e-hailing driver while the other operates a shop. One suspect tested positive for THC,” he said in a statement today.

Both suspects have been remanded for seven days from today and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added.