Dzulkefly calls for immediate intervention against low health literacy fueling NCD epidemic

PORT DICKSON: Low health literacy can be regarded as an epidemic of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), imposing a significant burden on individuals, families, society, and the national healthcare system.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that this includes young people, who should ideally be in the most active and healthiest phase of their lives.

He emphasised the need for immediate intervention, as this could become a form of cancer within society and potentially pass on a heavy burden of disease to future generations.

“According to the 2023 National Health and Morbidity Survey, one in two adults is overweight, one in six adults has diabetes, and four out of five adults aged 18 to 29 are unaware they have diabetes.

“We have already overcome infectious disease pandemics like COVID-19, which came and went. Now, we are facing this trio of chronic illnesses,“ he said.

He was delivering a speech during the 2024 National-Level Malaysia Sihat Sejahtera Month celebration, officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun here today.

Dr. Dzulkefly stressed the necessity for the nation to transition its healthcare approach from merely treating illnesses to prioritising prevention, promotion, and prediction.

This, he added, requires a comprehensive reform of health-related behaviours.

He recommended that the empowerment of the health agenda should begin at the frontlines, starting at the grassroots level within every community nationwide, and MyCHAMPION community health agents should be mobilised with this awareness in mind.

He further explained that the National Agenda for a Healthy Malaysia, which is the cornerstone of the country’s health agenda, has been developed using a whole-of-nation approach, harnessing the collective efforts of the government, private sector, third sector, and grassroots communities.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Aminuddin expressed hope that the government would consider building a new hospital in the state to address the limitations and overcrowding at Hospital Tuanku Jaafar Seremban (HTJS).

He stated that HTJS is currently undergoing upgrades, resulting in a 17 percent reduction in the number of beds, or 188 units, compared to the previous 1,134 units.

Aminuddin, who is also the Port Dickson member of parliament, noted that Negeri Sembilan still lacks cardiology services.

“Therefore, I request the Health Minister to establish a Cardiologist Specialist Clinic at HTJS to facilitate access to specialist services for the people of Negeri Sembilan,“ he said.