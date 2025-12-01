A viral TikTok video has sparked mostly angry responses online, showing a reckless driver reversing on a busy Malaysian highway after missing their intended exit.

The incident occurred at a highway junction, where lanes diverge toward Alor Setar and George Town, Penang, or Kuala Lumpur and Ipoh, Perak.

The driver, piloting a sedan, was initially in the lane heading toward Alor Setar and George Town but suddenly stopped upon realising the mistake.

Instead of continuing forward, the driver reversed the car dangerously, crossing a flat grassy divider to enter the lane leading to Kuala Lumpur and Ipoh.

This brazen maneuver forced vehicles behind to stop abruptly, increasing the risk of a serious accident.

The video has drawn sharp criticism from netizens for the hazardous behaviour, though some empathised with the driver’s situation, citing the confusion that can arise from relying on GPS directions and taking a wrong exit.

One user called smile_roses22 commented: “”Probably just missed the exit following Waze... it happens. Sometimes I’ve almost missed a turn following Waze too.

“Drivers these days are causing so much trouble; the roads have become like a playground,” ramleemohd official wrote.