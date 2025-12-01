60 motorcycles seized in “Op Samseng Jalanan” in Balik Pulau

BALIK PULAU: The police seized 60 motorcycles in an operation against illegal motorcycle racers at the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge, here early today.

Barat Daya district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the operation, which began at 4 am, was conducted following complaints from bridge users and police intelligence.

He said a total of 120 motorcycles were checked during the operation, with 60 of them seized for various offences, including excessive modification and dangerous riding.

“During the inspection, we also caught a man using a false registration and engine number on his motorcycle.

“During the operation, the police also issued 170 summonses for various traffic offences, including driving without a valid licence, road tax and modified registration number plates,“ he told reporters here today.

Sazalee said a similar operation was also conducted at the Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway area near Seagate, which is often the focus of illegal motorcycle racers.

“Eight men in their 20s were arrested for illegal racing and their motorcycles were confiscated,” he said.