NIBONG TEBAL: Police are tracking down a foreign man who is believed to have slashed his compatriot, leaving the victim with serious injuries, in an incident on Friday at Jalan Sungai Kechil, here.

According to a statement from the Seberang Perai Selatan district police headquarters, initial investigations revealed that a dispute broke out between the two Myanmar nationals while they were intoxicated, at an oil palm plantation, around 9.30 pm.

“The suspect attacked the victim with a knife during the altercation. The victim was discovered by friends, and was immediately rushed to hospital for treatment,” the statement added.

In connection with the incident, a Myanmar national, believed to be the suspect’s employer, was detained to assist in the investigation. Authorities are continuing their efforts to locate the individual involved in the attack.

The victim, who suffered multiple slash wounds on various parts of his body, is currently undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code, read the statement.