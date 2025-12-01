KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland.

WEF confirmed Anwar’s attendance via a LinkedIn post on Saturday.

“Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of #Malaysia will join the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland,” said the post.

Scheduled from Jan 20 to 24 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, the 55th annual meeting, themed “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age”, will convene global leaders from government, business and civil society to address pressing global and regional challenges

Key topics include responding to geopolitical shocks, stimulating economic growth to improving living standards, and guiding a just and inclusive energy transition.