PETALING JAYA: The presence of E coli discovered in the “Snow Skin Signature Yam Mooncake” from Baker’s Cottage was maybe due to mishandling during transit and storage at a third-party warehouse, clarified the Malaysian bakery chain.

In a statement today, the bakery chain stated that they are taking immediate steps to rectify the issue.

It said it “ensured compliance with Singapore Food Agency (SFA) standards before exporting to Singapore”.

“We sincerely regret this situation and are taking immediate steps to rectify it,” the bakery chain said.

Baker’s Cottage also added that they will be implementing measures to prevent similar issues in the future.

SFA had shared on Facebook on September 13 that the “Snow Skin Signature Yam Mooncake” from Baker’s Cottage was found to have the Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria at “levels exceeding the maximum limits”.

“The mooncakes were imported from Malaysia by Ewayz Pte Ltd. As a precautionary measure, SFA has directed the importer to recall the implicated products,” SFA said in their post.