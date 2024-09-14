PETALING JAYA: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled snow skin mooncake products from a Malaysian bakery chain on Friday (Sept 13).

The government body said on Facebook that the “Snow Skin Signature Yam Mooncake” from Baker’s Cottage was found to have the Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria at “levels exceeding the maximum limits”.

“The mooncakes were imported from Malaysia by Ewayz Pte Ltd. As a precautionary measure, SFA has directed the importer to recall the implicated products,” SFA said in their post.

The recall of the mooncake products are currently ongoing.

Previously, the food agency advised consumers to avoid a “candy” used to treat erectile dysfunction and banned a weight loss coffee product.

Furthermore, SFA has also recalled an instant bak kut teh product due to the product being imported from an unauthorised source in Malaysia.

