Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme records highest number of visitors

KUANTAN: The 2024 Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) at Dataran Sayangi Kuantan, which concluded today, recorded the highest number of visitors in its three-series run, with over 336,000 attendees as of noon today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that this number has increased compared to the Central Zone programme in Kuala Selangor in February and the Northern Zone programme in Penang in May, which each recorded 151,638 and 289,228 visitors respectively.

The Minister of Rural and Regional Development said the value of cash sales transactions and business matching recorded since Friday until noon today amounted to RM1.57 million.

“The third series of PMR 2024 in the Eastern Zone has achieved an impact not only in terms of the number of visitors and transaction value but also gives a positive perception that the people in the East Coast consider this programme as a platform to understand, evaluate, and observe the new initiatives and policies of the MADANI Government in efforts to enhance the well-being of the people,“ he said in a statement.

Ahmad Zahid said the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), as the leading ministry for the programme, is highlighting the elements of rural entrepreneur development and business matching as a platform and opportunity for entrepreneurs to market, sell, and introduce their products to the East Coast community.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the Eastern Zone PMR, organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) in strategic collaboration with the ministry (KKDW) and the Pahang government, is based on the concept of ‘going down to the ground’.

He said this serves as a means for the government to meet the people as a continuous communication channel to directly hear the problems they face, as well as to facilitate the public in dealing with and obtaining the benefits provided by federal and state government agencies in efforts to build a more progressive country in line with the Malaysia MADANI agenda.

The Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme is a continuation of the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme, which has been expanded to the state level according to zones, with the next PMR series to be held in the Southern Zone in Johor Bahru from Aug 15 to 17.