Education Minister emphasises adherence to guidelines for school donations

KUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has advised administrators of educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MoE) to adhere to guidelines when managing donations received from external parties.

Fadhlina emphasised that while her office welcomes donations to educational institutions, they must adhere to specified guidelines ensuring their appropriate use within schools.

She said this when met after officiating the Best Student Awards Ceremony for the Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) and the Malaysian University English Test (MUET) 2023, today.

“The mechanism isn’t particularly difficult and doesn’t pose any harm to the school, ensuring that the guidelines are followed. We still welcome all forms of donations but they must strictly adhere to the guidelines.

“It means there must be a mechanism that we can harmonise to ensure the message we want to convey is an educational one for everyone, and that schools belong to the community, therefore contributions should benefit society,“ she said.