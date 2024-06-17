Egg price reduced by 3 sen nationwide, effective today

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to reduce the retail prices of Grade A, B, and C eggs by three sen each across the country in line with efforts to pass on the savings from targeted subsidies to the people.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the new retail prices for Grade A, B, and C eggs are 42 sen, 40 sen and 38 sen each respectively effective today.

“The subsidy coverage for the people’s food needs of 10 sen per egg involves an expenditure of RM100 million, while the allocation for chicken egg subsidies in 2023 amounted to RM927 million,“ he said in a statement today.

The Prime Minister said that retail prices for eggs in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will also be streamlined according to the gazetted areas and zones.

He said this measure aligns with current developments showing a drop in the input costs of egg production, particularly the basic ingredients for chicken feed.

“I want to emphasise that the government will continue to more proactively and effectively address issues related to the cost of living while striving to mitigate any negative impact on the people’s daily lives,“ he said.

Regarding diesel smuggling, Anwar said that the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) launched Ops Tiris on March 1, 2023 to combat the misappropriation of subsidised diesel benefiting parties not eligible for the subsidies.

As of Dec 31, 2023, a total of 6.44 million litres of diesel, estimated to be worth RM14.12 million, has been seized.