Eight barrels suspected to contain chemical waste found disposed illegally in Sungai Buloh drain

PETALING JAYA: The Fire and Rescue Department successfully removed eight barrels believed to contain chemical waste from a drain in Kampung Desa Aman, Sungai Buloh on Tuesday.

In a statement, yesterday, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said a team from the Sungai Buloh Fire and Rescue station was deployed to the scene after the public alerted them of the discovery at around 9pm, the same day..

“The Environment Department has retrieved samples (of the liquid) from the drain for evaluation.

“We are waiting for the result of the assessment before deciding the next course of action,“ he said in a statement.

He added that the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department will continue to monitor the location to prevent any untoward incidents.

Apart from the Fire and Rescue Department and DoE, other agencies involved in the operation include the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), the Land Office, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), and the police.