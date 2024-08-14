Elmina crash: Final report before one anniversary of tragedy - Loke

PUTRAJAYA: The final report on the crash of the Beechcraft Premier 1 aircraft in Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor, on August 17 last year will be released in a few days, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

“The report will be issued in the next couple of days, before the one year anniversary,“ he said when asked about the progress of the report, here today.

He said this in a press conference regarding the railway industry empowerment initiative which was also attended by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

On September 15 last year, it was reported that the final report of the crash would be completed in August this year.

It is in line with Annex 13 standard of the International Civil Aviation Convention (ICAO Annex 13) which provides a period of 12 months from the accident to complete the document.

On August 17, a Beechcraft Model 390 Premier 1 plane which took off from Langkawi International Airport crashed on its way to Subang Airport.

The tragedy claimed 10 lives including eight passengers and crew on board and two road users.