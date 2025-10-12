Sultan of Pahang launches state recreation council in Kuala Lipis

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today launched the Pahang Recreation Council at Dataran Orang Kaya Haji in Kuala Lipis.

His Royal Highness stated that the council’s establishment would promote, develop and preserve the state’s natural treasures while acting as the authorities’ eyes and ears for environmental protection.

“I have long followed the activities of these recreation enthusiasts who have been very active for more than 10 years,” he said in a post on the Pahang Royal Family’s Facebook page.

Al-Sultan Abdullah noted it was time for recreation enthusiasts to share their knowledge and experience while enhancing facilities and tourism products for recreational sports in Pahang.

He was received upon arrival by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and State Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal.

His Royal Highness expressed hope that the council’s formation would nurture greater environmental awareness among Pahang’s youth.

“Wider awareness about the importance of our natural heritage is crucial, as it represents a legacy and a trust,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah emphasised that this natural heritage represents his trust and the government’s trust to be handed down to young people, especially his own children. – Bernama