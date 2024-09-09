Embankment collapse: Project status to be determined after full report - Amirudin

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government will scrutinise the full report on the collapse of the pond embankment at the construction site for the Sungai Rasau Water Supply Scheme (Stage 1) in Taman Mas, Puchong, before making any decisions regarding the resumption of the project.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Ir. Izham Hashim visited the site yesterday to investigate and assess the extent of the damage.

“If it involves weaknesses in the structure built by the developer or contractor responsible, I believe every project has insurance (to cover for the damages),” he said when asked about the state government’s actions to address the possible increase in the construction costs following the incident.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Akademi Bateriku.Com here today, Amirudin said there might not be a significant hike in costs since it only involved the embankment, stressing that after receiving the full report, which is due in three months, they will make the final decision regarding the project’s status.

Yesterday, Izham was reported as saying that Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd will lead a comprehensive investigation to identify the cause of the collapse.

In the 2 pm incident on Saturday, the collapse caused the pond water to enter the construction area. No injuries were reported.