Emerging technologies vital to realizing NETR goals - Nik Nazmi

PETALING JAYA: Emerging technologies, such as electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions play pivotal roles in the realization of the goals delineated in the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said these innovations are crucial to reach the NETR goals, as they offer sustainable alternatives towards aligning economic growth with environmental preservation.

NETR sets an ambitious target of achieving a 70 per cent renewable energy capacity by 2050.

“This visionary roadmap encompasses bold targets aimed at mitigating greenhouse gas emissions while significantly transitioning the country towards low carbon energy, to drive the low carbon energy transition pathway for the power, transportation, manufacturing and oil and gas sectors.

“Moreover, the NETR goes beyond its contribution to decarbonisation or GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions. It is also a means to revolutionise and transform our economy to the future so that we can embrace as well as be relevant and competitive in a world whose industrial and commercial basis are rapidly changing by the day.”

Nik Nazmi said this in his opening speech at the 4th International Green Build Conference (IGBC) 2024 jointly organised by REHDA Institute and GreenRE here, today.

In addition to governmental initiatives, Nik Nazmi said proactive measures of non-governmental organisations towards creating a sustainable Malaysia are important towards realizing the sustainability agenda.

He also congratulated GreenRE for the commendable advancements made in Malaysia’s real estate sector over the past year and for expanding Malaysian certification tools abroad, particularly in the United Kingdom and Cambodia.

“GreenRE’s launch of its latest green certification, GreenRE Energy Certification, is timely, as it can work hand-in-hand with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act (EECA) as an effective mechanism for assessing the compliance of buildings in Malaysia,” he said.

On the IGBC 2024, he said the event serves as evidence that Malaysia’s building and real estate industry has joined peers in other sectors in advancing sustainability efforts at national, regional, and global levels.

“As businesses, organisations and individuals, we are all accountable, as good stewards of our environment, to reduce carbon emissions and enable greener growth and the Government is committed to supporting you in this important green transition. We are willing to listen, to learn, and act,” he said.

Furthermore, Nik Nazmi said deep collaboration across the entire value chain, and radical transformation in the way buildings are designed, built, occupied and deconstructed are needed to address issues related to energy-related carbon emission and energy consumption.

He said this follows reports that the building sector is globally responsible for 35 per cent of energy consumption, 38 per cent of energy-related carbon emissions, 50 per cent of resource consumption, and its total footprint is expected to double by 2060.

Meanwhile, in a press conference, Nik Nazmi said the government is planning to finalise the National Adaptation Plan aimed at enhancing the country’s resilience to the impacts of climate change and reducing the long-term costs associated with climate-related disaster responses.

“We are finalising it now, we have received the international GEF (Global Environmental Fund), so it may be (announced) in the next two to three years because we are also preparing the Climate Change Bill,” he added.

Also present were REHDA Institute chairman Datuk Jeffrey Ng Tiong Lip and GreenRE chairman Datuk Seri Fateh Iskandar Mohamed Mansor.