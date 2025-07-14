New padi varieties MR CL3 and MR4 combat weedy rice in Malaysia

PASIR SALAK: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) has unveiled two new padi varieties, MR CL3 and MR CL4, to address the persistent issue of weedy rice in Malaysia.

Developed through a 20-year collaboration between MARDI and BASF (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, these varieties promise higher yields and better resistance to common diseases.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu highlighted the benefits of the new strains during the launch at the FELCRA Berhad Seed Centre.

“MR CL3 and MR CL4 mature in just 99 days and can produce over seven tonnes per hectare,“ he said.

These varieties are also resistant to leaf and neck blast diseases, making them suitable for KPKM initiatives like the five padi planting seasons in two years and the SMART SBB programme.

The commercialisation of these padi varieties will follow the Clearfield Production System, which includes specialised herbicides and stewardship guidelines to manage weedy rice effectively.

“These varieties are bred to withstand imidazolinone herbicides, ensuring better control over invasive weeds,“ Mohamad added.

Weedy rice, locally known as ‘padi angin,‘ is a major agricultural challenge, often reducing crop yields significantly. The introduction of MR CL3 and MR CL4 aims to mitigate this issue while enhancing productivity for farmers.

The event also saw the inauguration of the new Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) Complex in Seberang Perak, marking another step in modernising Malaysia’s agricultural sector. - Bernama