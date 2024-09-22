Employers urged to host family day events to promote work-life balance, mental wellbeing

LAWAS: Private sector employers are encouraged to take advantage of tax relief by organising family days and family-oriented activities, thereby promoting a balance between family and work.

Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that hosting family days can have a positive impact on the mental health of both employees and employers.

“I hope more private entities will seize this opportunity to strengthen family ties among employees while also supporting programmes such as family day celebrations throughout November.

“We recognise that mental health is a critical element that both employers and employees should prioritise, starting at home with a harmonious family life,” she said.

She made these remarks during her speech at the closing ceremony of the Kembara KASIH KPWKM 2024 and the kickoff event for National Family Month at Arena Lawas this evening.

Nancy announced that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to launch the National Family Month on Nov 9 and 10 in Kuala Lumpur.

“This celebration will serve as a platform to raise awareness about the vital roles of each family member and to provide various programmes that support families in terms of education, health, economy and social welfare,” she added.