Empower Penang Indians, CM tells Hindu Sangam

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has encouraged the Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) to work with the Penang Youth Development Corporation and Penang Women Development Corporation to further empower the Indian community in the state.

Chow said these agencies have been steadfast in supporting the growth of youth and women through their comprehensive social, communal and personal developmental programmes, which are parallel to MHS’s cause.

He commended the MHS as an important organisation that advocates economic opportunities, education and the welfare of the Indian community, which are in alignment with the core tenets of the state’s Penang2030 vision.

“I believe the MHS Penang State Council can play a role in contributing to this strategic initiative, particularly in its target of encouraging 2,000 Indian youths and women to participate in programmes each year by 2030,” he said, adding that the present status of Indian participation is at 55%.

MHS Penang State Council chairman A. Tharman said the MHS is an inclusive and neutral organisation that has served the Hindu community in Malaysia for over 60 years.

“The MHS will work closely with the Penang state government and the Penang Hindu Endowment Board in matters related to the Hindu religion and culture.

“I hope that a collective effort by temple committees, school managements, teachers and parents can help raise enrolment in Penang Tamil schools to 3,500 pupils. The MHS also encourages religious education in all schools, especially Tamil schools.”

Tharman was speaking at the Thirumurai Vizha event organised by MHS, which was held at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Mak Mandin on Sunday.

More than 1,000 people attended the event including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Special Functions Officer Shanmugam Mookan, Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, Senator A. Lingeshwaran and Penang MIC state chairman Datuk J. Dhinagaran.

The Thirumurai is a 12-volume collection of hymns sung and written between the 6th and 12th century CE, in praise of Lord Shiva and other Hindu saints.

Shanmugam launched on Aug 18 a website known as Nammai Naam Kaappom, to assist the Indian community in Malaysia.

“The website will serve as a central hub where community members can connect with government services, NGOs and other support systems,” said Shanmugam, adding that those interested may visit https://nnkcare.my//