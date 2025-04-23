KOTA KINABALU: The Tuaran Public Works Department (JKR) has begun constructing a temporary access road as an alternative to connecting Tamparuli and Kiulu due to the closure of the main road to both districts starting today following landslides caused by continuous heavy rain.

Sabah Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said the closure involves KM2.45 of the Tamparuli-Kiulu Road which is affecting the movement of local residents and road users.

“I understand the challenges and constraints faced by the Public Works Department because they are also facing similar problems in other locations.

“I hope that a solution can be reached soon to ensure the safety and smooth movement of the Kiulu residents,“ he said in a statement after inspecting the affected area here today.

Bangkuai, who is also the Kiulu assemblyman, urged Kiulu residents to exercise caution when using the alternative roads while waiting for the repair work on the main road to be fully completed.

Alternative roads that can be used to access Kiulu town.are Jalan KK-Kudat, Jalan Stesen TV Lawamandau, Jalan Bungoliu Logkou Timbok, Jalan Kiulu Logkou Lama and Kiulu Lawamandau.