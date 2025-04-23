KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Design Council (MRM) signed a trilaterial cooperation agreement with the ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) and Japan Institute of Design Promotion (JDP) to pave the way for efforts to strengthen design excellence in Malaysia, Japan and the entire ASEAN region.

The agreement through a Letter of Intent (LOI) at the ASEAN Hall, Tokyo Japan was signed by MRM director Amirul Fadhli Che Ismail, AJC secretary-general Dr Kunihiko Chris Hirabayash, and JDP president and chief executive officer Hiroyuki Fukano.

Amirul Fadhli, representing MRM and Malaysia, said the agreement provides a strong framework for joint efforts in design education, innovation and exhibition organisation, fostering creative exchanges and economic opportunities.

“This is an important step to increase Malaysia’s participation in regional design initiatives and strengthen ties among the ASEAN and Japanese design communities,” he said in a statement today.

In the same statement, MRM said it has officially invited AJC and JDP to be strategic partners for the KL Design Summit 2025 – ASEAN Edition, to be held in Kuala Lumpur in December.

The summit, supported by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, is expected to be the largest design event in the region, focusing on Industrial Design, Fashion and Multimedia.

“This initiative is also among MRM’s efforts in supporting Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025, by highlighting the role of design as a driver of regional cooperation and innovation,” according to the statement.