Essential that duty to defend country from external threats is shared collectively- Sultan Nazrin

TANJONG MALIM: Recognising the diverse composition of our nation’s population, it is essential that the duty to defend the country from external threats is a shared collectively, meaning that membership in our armed forces is not limited to the Malays, said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

His Royal Highness said in 1952, the inclusion of non-Malays in the armed forces began with the formation of the first battalion of the Federation Regiment and Squadron A of the Federation Armoured Regiment.

“This was followed by the establishment of key units in signals, engineering, transport, and military police, along with the opening of the Federation Military College in Port Dickson, which welcomed students from various ethnic backgrounds,” he said.

The Sultan said this at the 42nd Officer Commissioning Parade for Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) Cadets from Public Universities at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) here today.

Also present was the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

Menteri Besar of Perak, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad; Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir; Acting Chief of Defence Forces, General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan; Chief of Air Force, General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan; and Western Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Datuk Shamsuddin Ludin, representing the Acting Chief of Navy were also present at the ceremony.

Sultan Nazrin said members of the Palapes have officially earned their place in the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) after successfully completing physical training, enhancing their mental acuity, building resilience, and facing various challenges.

“You have experienced a transformation—physically, mentally, and spiritually—emerging stronger, more resilient, more determined, and more steadfast. You have been introduced to a military culture that values discipline, upholds loyalty, and practices obedience in carrying out missions.

“You are prepared to endure the heat, face the rain, engage in combat, and step into the battlefield. You are resolute, ready to shed blood, bear injury, suffer pain, and, if necessary, sacrifice your life.

“Every act of bravery and willingness you show is not for personal gain, but to protect and defend the nation and its people,” he said.

In carrying out duties and responsibilities as soldiers, Sultan Nazrin said it is essential to uphold the principle of belief in God to keep one’s mission aligned with its purpose, and loyalty to the king and country should be maintained at all times, based on the constitution and the rule of law.

“The discipline that has become part of your culture should be reflected in your conduct, demonstrating good behaviour and morality,” he said.

Furthermore, His Royal Highness advised that the essence of the speech by the late Mohd Nor Tamrin in 1966, upon his retirement as a Brigadier General, should serve as a guiding principle, highlighting three core principles that the armed forces must uphold, namely spirit of goodwill and harmony among all races, strict discipline and absolute loyalty to the king, country, and government.

“Please also heed the words of caution delivered by Allahyarham General Ibrahim Ismail before his retirement as Chief of Defence Forces at the Senior Officers’ Conference in 1977, for democracy to thrive in Malaysia, public supremacy must be upheld, the reality of a multi-racial society must be acknowledged.

“The rule of law must be enforced, government transitions must occur in an orderly manner and human rights must be respected,” he added.

The ceremony today saw the commissioning of 1,435 Palapes cadet officers from 20 public universities, including 35 officers who received the Best Officer Award, comprising 16 from the Army, 11 from the Navy, and eight from the Air Force.

UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff said that out of the 1,435 cadet officers, 810 are from the Territorial Army Regiment, Royal Malaysian Navy Reserve Unit (350), and Royal Malaysian Air Force Reserve Unit (275).

According to Md Amin, the ceremony is held annually and organised by public universities across Malaysia on a rotational basis, with UPSI previously hosting the commissioning ceremony in 2014.